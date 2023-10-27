– These Impressions Of Patrick Stewart And Ian McKellen By James McAvoy, Hugh Jackman And Michael Fassbender Are Brilliant

Oh, what we wouldn’t give to be sitting with these three guys just having a couple of laughs and some chats…The conversation began with Michael Fassbender attempting his Ian McKellen impression which led on to James McAvoy doing a brilliant impersonation of Sir Patrick Stewart as Captain Picard.

Oh, what we wouldn’t give to be sitting with these three guys just having a couple of laughs and some chats…The conversation began with Michael Fassbender attempting his Ian McKellen impression which led on to James McAvoy doing a brilliant impersonation of Sir Patrick Stewart as Captain Picard.By HerThis Irish hotel is perfect if you want to live like Blair WaldorfThis Dublin pub already has its Christmas decorations up and they’re incrediblePeople who put their Christmas decorations up early are happier, science says

Read more:

Herdotie »

This woman does impressions of the Love Island housemates and they’re SPOT ONHowever, now Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack has shared her impressions of the Love Island housemates, and we have to say, they're pretty spot on. Read more ⮕

Patrick Kielty gushes over Tommy Tiernan as popular chat show set to returnLate Late Show host Patrick Kielty expressed his admiration for comedian Tommy Tiernan ahead of the return of his popular chat show Read more ⮕

St Patrick’s Athletic aiming to deny title to Shamrock Rovers in Dublin derbyHome win against Sligo Rovers earlier in week secures European competition next season Read more ⮕

What time and TV channel is St. Patrick's Athletic v Shamrock Rovers?A potential title-deciding clash takes place this evening. Read more ⮕

Late Late's Patrick Kielty opens up on going head-to-head with Tommy TiernanThe new Late Late Show host said he isn’t bothered about being compared against his fellow comedian as he praises Tommy’s show as a cut above the rest Read more ⮕

Patrick Kielty on part of Tommy Tiernan appearance that was edited outThe new face of The Late Late Show Patrick Kielty has opened up on fellow comedian and Irish television host Tommy Tiernan. Read more ⮕