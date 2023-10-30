These ghosting stories are way spookier than any Halloween tale

Ghosting may be a byproduct of online dating but it’s far from a worrying trend; the millennial version of ‘the silent treatment’ modernly re-vamped to reference the complete and utter disappearance of a potential love interest or friend from your life, with zero warning, almost as if you’d never met them. This form of cutting of ties in a relationship or friendship involves effectively ignoring someone until they get the hint – no painful final message, call or text required.

In honour of this spooky season, yours truly has gathered several stories from women about their (chilling) tales of ghosting and being ghosted. If you feel daring, scroll on. Full names have been omitted (to protect the innocent) but the moral of the story is – don’t make like Halloween and ghost. It never ends well.“We met about six weeks before Halloween,” Anna says. “It was one of those rare matchings where everything is going so well really early on – too well as I soon found out.

“This particular year I went all-out and dressed up as an extra-creepy version of Medusa, coloured contacts and all. That should have been a warning sign; he barely made an effort with a costume. He went quiet from the minute he saw me. I put it down to him being nervous but from the next day, he stopped responding to any contact. headtopics.com

“But then I was out for Sunday for lunch and who ends up sitting at the next table? Himself, on a date with a friend I knew quite well. It was torture; neither of us wanted to admit we knew each other to save an awkward conversation and I couldn’t look him in the eye. I was so desperate to leave quietly that I messaged a friend to ring and tell me about an ’emergency.

“This one girl was really strong on paper and I was anxious to get her in for an interview. I called and followed up the next day with an email. A week passed and nothing so I sent one final email. Two days later she emailed me to apologise for the silence and asked to come in for an interview. I set it up for the following week and nothing – she didn’t show up and no sign of an email. headtopics.com

