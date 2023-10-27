These Country Style Kitchens Come Into Their Own This Time Of Year

l days. It really makes the kitchen the true heart of the home, as family and friends are able to sit at the table while others move around them in a relaxed atmosphere that feels inviting – ideal for talks over tea. Texture is key in these kitchens, which is achievable through the incorporation of nature in rustic wooden finishes and foliage and in layering soft furnishings through rugs and cushions, panelling on cupboards and natural flooring.

Louise Roe’s cosy, farmhouse-galley kitchen boasts country style features, perfect for gathering inside in autumn. The charming freestanding wooden island is made from reclaimed wood from the floorboards adding a coherent charm to the kitchen, while the wide rug adds texture. Both the earthy shade of Sage Green from Little Greene on the cabinets and the inclusion of open shelving help to create the relaxed and comfortable feeling in the room.

This Fisherman’s kitchen ticks all of the country style, cosy boxes on our list. Carpeted to add texture and warmth, centred around the stove to bring the room together, vintage freestanding furniture for charm and sustainability – there is no doubt this kitchen is designed for friends and family to be together as the nights draw in. headtopics.com

A ‘woodland wonderland’ is what can be used to describe this country style kitchen. The overarching incorporation of wood and timber throughout the kitchen give it that rustic, homely vibe which makes it a wonderful spot for autumnal evenings. Soft textures are incorporated with the banquet cushions and atmospheric lighting is achieved through the tall candles.

This interior scheme encompasses a unique country kitchen. There are the notable traditional cabinets, large central stove, panelled doors, display shelving and hand painted finishes. But the floor is one of the main things that captures our attention in this kitchen. The natural slabs of stone on the floor is a classic country feature and one that inconspicuously brings nature in, giving us that change of season feeling at this time of year. headtopics.com

