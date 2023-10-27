There was an incredibly harsh reaction to Jack and Dani on The Ray D’Arcy Show

Complaining about the national broadcaster and absolutely everything it does is a quintessential Irish pastime and truly, we wouldn’t have it any other way.The show was the TV event of the summer which we reckon makes the pair more than worthy of a chat with Ray.

Ray asked the pair about avoiding doing bits in the villa and pressed them on their wedding plans, with Dani admitting she’s looking forward to a “huge” big day.“I want it to be huge because it’s your big day to be a princess you know.

“I want me brother at the end of the aisle, I want my dad there, I just want it to be beautiful and then I’ll have my children.“I don’t find somebody good looking until they make me laugh. You can be really fit and then you start talking and I’m bored,” Dani said.“She’s just beautiful isn’t she. I did like the bikini, she had skin on show, I’m joking.Jack and Dani subsequently got leathered on Twitter, with viewers having a go at the pair over their intelligence. headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

Danny Dyer finally speaks out after Dani and Jack make it official on Love IslandThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Aaron Hill knocked out of Northern Ireland Open while Judd Trump marches onThe Corkman enjoyed a run to the last-16 but was outclassed by Jack Lisowski. Read more ⮕

Carrie, Clean Break & Captain Jack Sparrow: The Best of The Weekend’s TVThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Minister Jack Chambers on road safety bank holiday weekendThe number of pedestrians killed on Irish roads this year is on course to be the highest level in 15 years, if the current trend continues. Speaking to Shan... Read more ⮕

‘A proud dad’ Love Island’s Jack Fincham has become a fatherThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Johnny Sexton should have been subbed off against All Blacks says Ronan O'GaraO'Gara believes Sexton was running on fumes by the games end and that Jack Crowley should have taken his place for the closing stages. Read more ⮕