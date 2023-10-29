'There’s no belief that they are invincible' - Trying to take down Ballyhale's stars

Right now across several counties in all codes, we are looking at the rise of the superclub.Going for their sixth consecutive county championship in Kilkenny – the Tom Walsh Cup – it’s nonetheless been a funny year for them domestically after their All-Ireland triumph in January.

Five Kilkenny titles in a row. Three of the last four All-Ireland titles secured. How do you motivate a team that have won it all, over and over? “The players that are on the field for Ballyhale have great pride in themselves. I’m not saying it hurts them, but they are winners, and they will go on and try to prove that they can win no matter what 15 is on the field.” The man in the opposite dugout from him is 2011 Kilkenny All Ireland winning captain Brian Hogan. He pays no heed to the favourite’s tag and where it lies. To him, it’s just another instalment of a rivalry in which O’Loughlin Gaels have plenty of successes.

Constant exposure, winning the odd game against them in league action gives enough hope that it can be brought to Nowlan Park on Sunday.2021 is even closer when just four points separated the two. The noises coming out of Clonlara after their 15-year wait for a Clare hurling championship ended last weekend was the difference brought by the introduction of performance psychologist Nollaig O’Sullivan. headtopics.com

“As a management group we are trying to be very real with the lads. We know them, we have a personal relationship with them,” he says.

