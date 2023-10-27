There’s An Interesting Story Behind This Year’s Brown Thomas Christmas Window Display

The iconic moment usually coincides with people getting the diaries out to plan a shopping trip into Dublin.

The “Store of Wonders” theme has gone down a storm with shoppers judging by the response online, but only the most eagle-eyed will have noticed the story behind the colourful display. Brown Thomas Creative Director John Redmond explained: “This year, we have gone back to the simple pleasure of a great story well told and have decided to celebrate the art of storytelling. We are doing fairytales and enchanted stories with a Brown Thomas twist.”

The windows tell the tale of Siún and her little brother Ruairi who are transported to a “magical land”, complete with woodland creatures and powder puff fairies. They are treated to a Christmas feast in a giant banquet hall, with mulled wine and mince pies, just before Santa arrives to deliver his toys. headtopics.com

The Brown Thomas steam train arrives, Santa and the children hop aboard, then it’s time to “fly home and wake up from their dream.

