There’s a very subtle reference to Meghan Markle’s first marriage on her wedding invites

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding draws nearer, royal watchers are poring over the details of the big day.It’s simple and elegant, stating that “His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales KG KT requests the pleasure of the company of (name) at the marriage of His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales with Ms Meghan Markle,” at the nuptials at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday 19 May.

Some very eagle-eyed royal observers have spotted that the wording is very slightly different to that in the wedding invitations sent out for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s big day in 2011.The Ms, as opposed to Miss, nods at Meghan’s previous marriage.“The wording referring to Meghan on the wedding invitations is a first but this is a unique wedding,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams toldIt wasn’t meant as a dig at the bride-to-be, though.

