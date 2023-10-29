There’s a Spice Girls themed brunch happening and it’s time to spice up your life

But none – and we mean none – have gotten us more excited than the idea of a brunch devoted to Baby, Ginger, Posh, Sporty and Scary.
In honour of Spice Girls Day (which, admittedly, we’re not entirely sure is a thing), one venue is holding an Spice Girls Brunch & Day Party. Guests are encouraged to come to the event dressed as their favourite Spice Girl, with a special award for whoever looks the most convincing.
There’s also going to be some special cocktails named after Spice Girls hits, including Wannabe and Viva Forever, as well as singalongs and themed games. Tickets cost €28 and include a main dish, dessert and a glass of prosecco – it looks like the themed beverages are sold separately.The event is being held on April 21, from 12pm to 5pm…at a gastropub in New York City called 5th&Mad. headtopics.com
So, unless you happen to already be hopping on a plane to the Big Apple in the coming days, you’re probably going to have to wait for something a bit closer to home.