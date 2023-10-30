There’s A New Fork To Control How Fast You Eat Your Food. Yes, This Really Exists

We’ve all tried our hands at some weird diet tips, but this new cutlery might be stepping more on the side of controlling than helpful.is a fork that vibrates when the person eating starts munching too quickly. No, we’re not joking with you.

The idea stems from countless studies that have proven eating slowly is better for your digestion and overall health, but many critics have criticised the product for ‘shaming’ consumers about their eating habits.

HAPIfork works by vibrating and flashing when you take less than 10 seconds between bites – and then syncs that info to your computer for you to analyse at your own leisure. The product designers have defended their range, claiming it works similarly to a health or fitness app, and only works to create awareness for people on making a conscious choice in their real-life eating habits. headtopics.com

