There’s a new flavoured Pepsi and everyone is confused

We’ve seen and tried our fair share of unusual flavoured drinks, especially when it comes to novelty cola drinks. We’ve had cola with a twist of ginger, vanilla and cherry but this latest one is on a whole new level.

Pepsi with Salted Caramel has just hit the market in some countries and we don’t know how we feel about it. Pepsi with caramel doesn’t sound too bad, but it’s the salted part which has us puzzled.November 10, 2017November 13, 2017

One person gave it 7/10, saying that it’s definitely not for everyone, but is ‘smooth and does well with the Pepsi flavour’. Salted Caramel Pepsi! I was pretty pumped for this and the new Mountain Dew to come out. I don’t drink soda very often, but I do enjoy one every now and then! I wasn’t as excited for this one as the Dew, but nonetheless, it’s interesting so I had to get it. I’ll first say they did a good job with this one. I don’t love caramel or caramel flavored items, but this one they did well. It’s not overpowering but it’s smooth and does well with the Pepsi flavor. Some of you will like it, some won’t. headtopics.com

