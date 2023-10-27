There’s a monthly gin subscription box in Ireland and it looks absolutely unreal

Not only will you be treated to deliveries of premium gin to your home but it will also be accompanied by special treats. Announced on a monthly basis, TheGinBox features both Irish and international brands.

This month subscribers will receive a 70cl bottle of Chinnery Dublin Dry Gin, two bottles of premium Poacher’s “Wild” Tonic, new Lismore Dark Chocolate Apple Sticks and a luxury candle from Irish brandPurcell & Woodcock. Sounds divine.

Great as a treat for yourself the GinBox would also make a great gift for your mum, sister or best friend. It could also be a really cute bridesmaid gift as one-off subscription boxes are available. Subscriptions are available from TheGinBox.ie monthly, every second month, or quarterly at a cost of €60 per box including delivery in Ireland, making it ideal for gin lovers who want to try more new products, or as a perfect gift. headtopics.com

A once off Chinnery Gin Box can also be bought on TheGinBox.ie for €60 allowing you to sample the subscription service for yourself.

