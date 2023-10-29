There’s a middle child candle with a ‘largely invisible scent’ and tbh, it hurts

Not that I would have any direct understanding of this issue being the eldest child and therefore, the most important, but other people do and they’re incredibly good at voicing their grievances.

Word on the grapevine is that being the middle child means you get less things, you’re not listened to as much, you’re forgotten about, cast aside, left in the ball pit by accident when the rest of your siblings are removed and taken for ice cream.The ‘Middle Child Largely Invisible Scented Candle – Smells Like Who are You Again?’ is available from Always Fits and it’s just as cutting and raw as you’d expect any candle aimed at a middle child to be.

Harbouring a purple haze grape scent and a threat to: “Go ahead and dye your hair purple, no one will notice,” the candle exists for those among us who have drifted through life largely invisible, eagerly waiting for someone (anyone!) to pay them a bit of attention.“The only thing worse than being unnoticed is still being unnoticed when your hair is neon pink and you dress like you’re in the Matrix. headtopics.com

“Um, hello? Being the first child ain’t all that. The only people who think so are #1. my older siblings and #2. my dumb parents. And I haven’t even gotten to the part about the (cry)baby of the family. Oy.”The candle is, unfortunately, sold out at the moment but listen, we can only hope that it’ll be back in stock sometime soon.

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn reveals she’s pregnant with her first childThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Actress Jordana Spiro Expecting Her First Child With HusbandThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

James Middleton reveals the name of his first childJames Middleton and his wife Alizée have finally confirmed their baby boy's unique name and the meaning behind it. Read more ⮕

Christian Bale And Wife Sibi Welcome Second ChildThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Trial Of Cavan Nanny Hears That Child Died From Head Injuries Caused By ‘Violent Force’The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Star of The Big Bang Theory Expecting ChildThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕