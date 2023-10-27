There’s a Harry Potter connection to the royal baby’s name that you may have missed

The newest Prince was born on Monday, and fans of the royal family were ooh’d and ahh’d over the sweet photos of Kate, William and the newborn leaving the hospital.But, after days of speculation, the proud parents confirmed their infant son’s name on Friday morning: Prince Louis Arthur Charles.“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles.

Following the official announcement on Friday, the Pottermore Twitter account was quick to point out to the moniker’s connection to the world of witchcraft and wizardry.Charles (or Charlie) is one of Ron’s oldest brothers, the one who went to study dragons in Romania.

The moniker also holds a particular level of significance for Prince Phillip, whose grandfather was Prince Louis Alexander of Battenberg.Beauty TrendJosh Peck reveals he came ‘close’ to playing Edward in Twilight headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

There’s A Shirtless Photo Of Harry Potter Star Matthew Lewis From THAT ShootThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Prince Harry makes a dig at Royal Family in new Netflix seriesPrince Harry has made a dig at the Royal Family as his and Meghan Markle's explosive documentary hits Netflix. Read more ⮕

Royal fans are convinced that the Queen is showing behind-the-scenes support for Meghan & HarryRoyal fans convinced that the Queen has given a secret show of support for Meghan & Harry Read more ⮕

Pain Hustlers, Cat Person and Rock Hudson.This week on Screentime John Fardy talk to the famed Harry Potter David Yates about his new Netflix movie ‘Pain Hustlers’ which sees Emily Blunt play a s... Read more ⮕

Meghan and Harry's Christmas clash as she cuts off family and he 'misses the UK'Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could be alone at Christmas due to their unfavourable family situation as she cuts off her family and leaves Harry 'missing the UK,' according to royal biographers Read more ⮕

Harry and Meghan 'didn't realise' they had key advantage when they quit familyAccording to an expert, hopes had been high that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would help the Royal Family to connect to younger audiences - but the couple didn't realise one thing Read more ⮕