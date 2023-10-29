There’s a casting call for a group of mates to head out west and have the absolute craic!

Right now Louise Kiely Casting is looking for a group of mates (you and your REAL friends) to come to a casting call for a TV commercial.

They’re looking for a mixed group, each of who are all between the ages of 25 to 29 and who are regular, down to earth, genuine mates! The team aren’t looking for actors but rather, the real deal (and for a large fee!). So just be sure you’re not camera-shy and prepare to be confident with a production team around, all while you live it up!

And live it up you shall. Prepare to have some mighty craic because as part of the shoot, you and your mates are heading to the West of Ireland on an incredible trip that’ll involve beautiful walks, super chill evenings and maybe a bit of hiking. There will also be a Dublin shoot too.September 2 to September 7 — travel out west, shoot in the West of Ireland and travel back1. headtopics.com

This means full names, each person’s date of birth, age, address, email, mobile number and an image of your entire group. (If anyone in your group has an agent, please state this in your email also.)You should state in your email when, where and how you all met, and write a little bit about each personality of the group.

