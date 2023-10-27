There’s a 3-month waiting list to buy this €200 toaster

The beauty of the toastie is that it is so simple to make and hard to fuck up. So we’re baffled as to why this particular toaster is so in demand and so pricey., the Balmuda toaster is no everyday appliance and can transform bread into something that smells, tastes and feels like it popped out of a baker’s oven.Founder Gen Terao accidentally made the discovery on a rainy day at a company picnic, when they happened to make exceptionally good toast.

The Balmuda has a sneaky little steamer built in and toasts bread on carefully calibrated heat cycles. Terao previously fronted a rock band for nine years before moving into product development. His company produces desk lights, electric fans, humidifiers and other home products. It was in 2014 when Terao turned his attention to food.

Hiromi Yamaguchi, an analyst at Euromonitor, believes the success of the toaster is due to its simplicity.

