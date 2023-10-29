‘Therapy from the Couch’, autumnal food recipes & celebrating neurodiversity

The week on the Alive & Kicking Podcast: Fiona Brennan is back with ‘Therapy From The Couch’ and this week gives advice to a listener who is feeling like their body has let them down after a diagnosis. Erika Drumm has some comforting recipes for the new season.

And we celebrate the neurodiverse, discuss the job market, and seeing neurodiversity traits as a positiveFiona Brennan is back with ‘Therapy From The Couch’ and this week gives advice to a listener who is feeling like their body has let them down after a diagnosis.

Missing student nurse Owami Davies found alive and well after 7 weeksMissing student nurse Owami Davies found alive and well. Missing student nurse Owami Davies found alive and well, met police confirm Read more ⮕

Dundalk beat Bohemians to keep European hopes aliveLate goals from substitutes Paul Doyle and Daniel Kelly secured the three points for the home side. Read more ⮕

‘Lucky to be alive’ Paul Nicholls stays in Thailand after dropping off a waterfallThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Police investigating I’m A Celeb over fears non-native creatures are escapingThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

This €10 celeb favourite is Amazon’s best-selling skincare productTrendy products come and go but there are some beauty buys that you're guaranteed to pick up time and time again. Read more ⮕

‘Therapy from the Couch’, autumnal food recipes & celebrating neurodiversityThe week on the Alive & Kicking Podcast: Fiona Brennan is back with ‘Therapy From The Couch’ and this week gives advice to a listener who is feeling lik... Read more ⮕