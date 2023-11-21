The Year of AI: Exciting and Terrifying

2023 is the year of AI. It’s the most powerful technological advancement since the internet. But like all new things, it’s exciting and terrifying at the same time. It will transform the arts, medicine, education and society itself. But we still don’t know where it will take us. Dr Ruth Freeman, director of science research foundation Science for Society, said: “AI will be part of that future. AI is here now and it’s not going anywhere.
It can improve and enhance our lives, but there are downsides. What are they and how can we have our say, not just scientists?” READ MORE: Met Eireann gives date cold weather could engulf Ireland as temperatures plummet to freezing Here’s Dr Ruth Freeman’s guide to what AI is about: What is AI? “AI stands for Artificial intelligence. It is the science that makes machines think like humans. It can behave like a human, and is also capable of decision making. But it can process large amounts of data and recognise patterns, unlike humans.” Why do we need it? “Because it mimics human behaviour, it can solve complex problem
