‘The World Is A Messed Up Place’ – One Direction Star Launches Campaign Against Poverty On Twitter

One Direction star Liam Payne has revealed that he hopes to become a humanitarian, as he launched a campaign against poverty on Twitter.

The singer posted a statement to his 19 million followers on the social network last night, revealing that he struggled with the experience of seeing people living in such difficult circumstances during his time touring with the band.

“I don’t ever claim to be a good person, I’m not, but I feel that I wanna be a humanitarian with all of this attention. If that’s all I do, that would make me happy. The world needs to change. Band together right now the same way me and One Direction have the past few years. I’m a young man and to me, the world is a pretty messed up place with a huge lack of trust,” he said. headtopics.com

“I don’t understand much of it but what I do hurts me entirely. The young people of today are the difference, we can change the face of the earth. I’ve been around the world the past four years of my life and nothing is balanced. I’ve been a poor man and a rich man. I’ve been to strange lands and third world countries and afraid to speak out but now I really see all of us should speak out and topple the imbalance.

The 21-year-old went on to urge his fans to donate to third world countries and try to improve the situation abroad. “If you can, today google ‘charity overseas’, give to a third world country and help them grow. I’ve been there to Ghana, they don’t have anything. They can’t buy food from the groceries or McDonald’s, they have to get food by any means necessary so find a way to help donate to any charity and help change the world today. Please, from me. headtopics.com

