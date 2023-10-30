The World Cup in France, the last of its kind, lived up to the billing

Murray Kinsella Reports from Paris THE FOUR-YEAR wait begins and though it feels like that will be akin to a lifetime right now, it’s funny how things can move on quickly.

With a two-Test tour to South Africa to come next summer, as well as the possibility of another Test for Ireland en route, there’s a huge amount to look forward to for the remainder of this season. That said, if you’re still wallowing in the hangover, it’s understandable.

There were other highlights, several of which involved Fiji. They had a fine World Cup in reaching the quarter-finals thanks mainly to beating Australia, having marked their quality in a thrilling, narrow defeat to Wales in the pool stages. The Flying Fijians were later overturned by a Portugal team who won many new fans with their exciting style of play. The thought of the Portuguese hosting the 2035 World Cup with Spain is exciting. headtopics.com

The Springboks edged the decider to become just the second team to go back-to-back in the World Cup and while they have their detractors, they must be considered one of the best rugby teams ever. Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber are also certainly right up there as the greatest coaching duo. And in Boks skipper Siya Kolisi, rugby has a genuinely great person to be the face of the sport.

There seemed to be a majority of French supporters at the semi-finals and even the final, with many of them sadly focused on booing the match officials. They really have struggled to get over the perception that they were harshly treated in their quarter-final defeat to South Africa. headtopics.com

Photosport / Andrew Cornaga/INPHO Australia host the next World Cup in 2023. Photosport / Andrew Cornaga/INPHO / Andrew Cornaga/INPHO

