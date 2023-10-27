The weather for St. Patrick’s Day is not looking good as Met Éireann issues two warnings

Met Éireann has issued its national forecast for the next few days and sadly, conditions on St. Patrick’s Day are set to be less than ideal.

As it has been wet throughout Wednesday afternoon and evening with poor driving conditions. The rain will also be heavy in places, leading to some spot flooding. Afternoon temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in the north and 7 to 11 degrees generally are expected amongst fresh and gusty winds.

Thursday, meanwhile, is set to be a mild and breezy day with both sunny spells and showers. However, some of the latter will be “heavy and prolonged” amid highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh winds. headtopics.com

In terms of Friday aka St. Patrick’s Day, Met Éireann says that its current indications suggest it will be a “showery day”.“There will be a mix of sunny spells and showers, some heavy and prolonged. Relatively mild with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 or 16 degrees, in moderate to fresh southerly winds with best values away from southern counties.”“Rather mixed with clear spells and showers but with light enough winds overland.

