The versatile €16 Penneys dress that will be so handy on summer days

The warm weather may be gone (for now) but that doesn’t mean we can’t dream of our springtime wardrobe.
Especially as we’re keeping our fingers crossed those sun-soaked days will be back sooner rather than later. The latest item to catch our eye is this khaki-coloured utility-style dress from Penneys – which costs just €16.
The piece has tie sleeves and a bow at the front (which we would imagine can be turned into a bow on the back of the dress, too), as well as a button-down front. And it is one of those pieces we know know we’ll be reaching for again and again once the sunny days arrive again. headtopics.com
You could pair it with a biker jacket (or a denim one) and a pair of trainers for a comfy (but stylish) weekend look. Or even a pair of pumps or ankle boots to wear it into the office – this would definitely be a piece that could take you from desk-to-drinks.
Plus, with summer vacations just around the corner, it would be perfect to throw on for a day of exploring or for a walk to the beach.costs €16) that shoppers can’t get enough of. The midi-length dress features a bright, floral design – with green, pink, red and yellow blooms – and a tie waist.A photo of the look was shared on the official Primark account earlier this week, where it instantly won over shoppers. headtopics.com