The US Military Is Inspired by Xena: Warrior Princess

, the current combat gear is designed for men and does not allow for the curves of a women particularly in the hip and chest areas.“It rubbed on the hips, and the vests were too long in the front, so that when you had female soldiers climbing stairs or climbing up a hill or a tree, or sitting for a long time in a vehicle, that would create pressure points that in some instances could impact blood flow and cause some discomfort,” he said.

Spokesperson for the Army’s Office of Soldier Protection and Individual Equiptment, Douglas Graham said: “Some people would like to eventually make plates so it’s like ‘Xena: Warrior Princess’ and conforms to the shape” of female soldiers.

