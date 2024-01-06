The Union Boss Targeting Ireland's Tech Sector

After a tough year for tech firms, two of Ireland's unions are redoubling their efforts to organize in the sector. CWU general secretary Seán McDonagh admits it will be a challenge, especially when companies like Amazon won't respond to phone calls. However, the unions are determined to recruit new organizers and increase their membership in the sector.





Rugby Union: The Myth of the Amateur EraThe article discusses the misconception that rugby union was better in the amateur era and argues that the modern game is of higher quality. The author challenges nostalgists to watch matches from the amateur era and highlights the lack of skill and focus on contact in those games.

IRFU to Select Provinces' Players for Ireland Men's Sevens Squad at OlympicsThe Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has reached an agreement with the provinces to select one contracted player from each province to join the Ireland Men’s Sevens squad and compete at the Paris Games. Players with Sevens experience like Rob Balaoucone, Shane Daly, Andrew Smith, Hugo Keenan, and Will Connors are potential candidates.

A Day in the Life of Siobhan Curtin: eBay Ireland's PowerhouseWe follow Siobhan through her day, as she reveals the secrets behind her almost 20 year tenure with eBay.

Eileen Gleeson appointed as new head coach of Ireland's women's national teamEileen Gleeson has been appointed as the new head coach of Ireland's women's national team. She led the team to six victories in the UEFA Women’s Nations League and will now lead them into the qualifying phase for the 2025 UEFA Women’s European Championships.

Eileen Gleeson's Coaching Journey to the Senior Ireland JobEileen Gleeson has coached some big stars on her way to the senior Ireland job, including Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan, and Louise Quinn. This article highlights some of the players she has worked with and their achievements.

Ireland to Challenge UK's Legacy Act in European Court of Human RightsThe UK's Legacy Act is not compatible with international human rights legislation, and Ireland plans to challenge it in the European Court of Human Rights. This is seen as a last resort after the British government ignored concerns raised by Dublin and others.

