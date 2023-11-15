The uneasy thoughts of the eternal All Star selector, as big week arrives

These days discussion is pretty evidence-based. Back then the big weapon of advocacy was assertion. Having arrived at my first meeting, full of notions and having watched some video tapes in preparation, I fully expected to carry the day with irrefutable logic – until my first intervention.

A run-through of a favoured candidate’s virtues for an early position was met by high rhetorical resistance: “I don’t know why we’re even discussing this!” Miffed at this peremptory put-down, I was further chastened when my views were overwhelmingly rejected after a vote. It was a good lesson though, that no matter how strongly anyone feels about an issue, not everyone – and certainly not a majority – will necessarily agre

