Edith Head, Hitchcock’s main costume designer, was a genius at using clothes to help define a character and add to the narrative of a story and this is undoubtedly most obvious in Hitch’s 1958 psychological thrillerin Chicago Illinois, Novak started out as a model in her hometown before moving to Los Angeles in the early 50s.and although her part was small, the young model was seen by a Columbia Pictures talent agent and signed to a long-term contract where the studio changed her name to Kim.

In 1955, the in-demand new actress won a Golden Globe Award for Most Promising Newcomer and for World Film Favourite for her staring role ina film that was so critically acclaimed, her performance was heralded as one of the greatest female performances in cinema.In the psychological thriller, Novak plays two characters Madeleine and Judy. Madeleine is a rich shipping Heiress, wearing sophisticated and slightly austere ensembles throughout.

On the other hand, Judy who is a shop assistant from Kansas is bright, colourful and brash. Her clothes are a little too tight, she over compensates for her lack of wealth with costume jewellery and silk scarves and she’s provocative and overtly sexy. She doesn’t wear a bra throughout, emphasising that she’s at ease and natural.But, perhaps the most telling difference between the two characters was their hair colours. Maddeleine is the cool blonde whereas Judy is the warm–hearted brunette. headtopics.com

For designer Marios Schwab, who was inspired specifically by Novak and a glittering Marlene Dietrich in 1950’s Stage Fright for his autumn winter 12 collection, the Hitchcock heroine is someone he’ll always return to. Speaking to The Guardian he said “Hitchcock has been there since I started looking at the femme fatale. These are women you see and fall in love with but you don’t know who they are.

But it’s not just Schwab who has referenced one of Hitchcock’s most iconic leading ladies. In 2005, Hitchcock devotee Alexander McQueen named his first “It” bag the “Novak”, forever honouring the actresses influence on fashion. but Novak’s time as a Hitchcock heroine is undoubtedly her finest career moment to date and she’ll forever be seen as the coolest of the blondes. headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

Photo: The Ultimate Wedding Crasher Surprises Couple at Their Wedding ReceptionThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Upgrade your tea break with a cool new mugLooking for a cool new mug to add to your home collection? One can never have too many vessels from which to drink tea... Read more ⮕

The Ultimate A-to-Z Scary Movies QuizThe Ultimate A-to-Z Scary Movies Quiz Read more ⮕

Deliveroo are looking for a festival food taster and yeah, it’s the ultimate dream jobThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

We’re giving away the ultimate date night to one lucky coupleThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

College Cool: 5 of the Best Satchel BagsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕