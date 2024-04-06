The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook: Quick, Healthy, and Delicious Recipes

Air fryers are everywhere, and for good reason: they are quicker, healthier and up to 80 per cent cheaper to run than a traditional oven. Keen home cook Clare Andrews was gifted an air fryer by her mother during the 2020 lockdown. Unsure of what to make (other than chips!), Clare started exploring the possibilities and she shared her recipes on Instagram, soon amassing a dedicated following.

She has put all her knowledge into a new cookbook, The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook, which has 80 fab recipes including midweek dinners, desserts, cookies, cakes, and snacks. Read more: Mark Moriarty's simple five-step recipe for delicious Slow-Cooked Lamb Curry Her recipe for Irresistible Cookie Bites takes 5 minutes to prepare, cooks in 10-12 minutes and makes 16-20 cookie

