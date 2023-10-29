The UK’s biggest sexual fetish has been revealed and you’ve probably tried it

Our Brit cousins are rather fond of recording themselves having sex – it’s their number one fetish, according to a new survey.
Online sex toy retailer LoveHoney asked 1,000 people about what their biggest sexual fantasies involve. For the first time, filming sex (either alone or, you know, not alone) has overtaken BDSM in popularity among folks in Britain.
"The growth in the popularity of smartphones has been a game-changer when it comes to sex," explained LoveHoney's Annabelle Knight. "Virtually everyone has access to their own cameras and these can be used to make extremely erotic homemade movies which couples can enjoy together."Masochism; Bondage, Discipline, Submission and Masochism or whatever you're having yourself) is still fairly popular, coming in at number two on the survey.
Role play, i.e. having your partner dress up or play a role (obvs), was the third-biggest reported fetish in the survey, while wearing rubber, latex or leather came in at number four.Seventh is cross-dressing and eighth is watersports, the term for a urine fetish – "a fairly niche activity but far more popular than you would think," says Annabelle.Over half of couples – 58 per cent – have had sex in a garden, according to past research from LoveHoney.
We wouldn't be surprised if our top fetishes in Ireland are similar to these, but peeing on others or getting peed on? You'd never know.