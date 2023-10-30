The two conditions to avail of €400 once-off boost paid within weeks

The government announced a number of one-off lump sums for different groups earlier this month as part of Budget 2024's cost of living package.Read more:Exact date for over 400,000 households to receive €300 lump sum payment

Recipients of the Carer's Support Grant will receive a €400 bonus payment next month. Here's everything you need to know about it and when it will be paid. What is the Carer's Support Grant? The Carer’s Support Grant is paid to carers once a year by the Department of Social Protection (DSP). It used to be called the Respite Care Grant.

You can use the grant in whatever way you like. You can use it to pay for respite care if you wish, but you do not have to. In June of each year (usually on the first Thursday of the month), the DSP pays the grant automatically to carers getting Carer's Allowance, Carer's Benefit, or Domiciliary Care Allowance. Only one Carer’s Support Grant can be paid for each person getting care. headtopics.com

When is the bonus? The €400 one-off lump sum will be paid to thousands of people in the week starting the 27th of November.How much is the usual rate of Carer's Support Grant? In June 2023, the Carer's Support Grant was €1,850.It is not taxable.

How to apply If you are getting Carer's Allowance, Carer's Benefit or Domiciliary Care Allowance, you do not need to apply for the Carer's Support Grant. It will be paid automatically paid to you in June. headtopics.com

If you are not getting one of the above payments, you should fill in an application form CSG 1 (pdf) for each person you are caring for.Join our new WhatsApp community! Click this LINK to receive your daily dose of RSVP Live content. We also treat our community members to wonderful competitions, promotions, along with great stories. If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like.

PICTURE: Thousands Marched In The Dublin Pride FestivalThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Thousands Attend Anti Water Protest In DublinThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Pippa O’Connor and Mrs Makeup lose thousands of euro as company goes underPippa O'Connor and Mrs Makeup were dealt serious financial blows this week with the news that a furniture company has gone bust. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas conflict: Thousands loot aid warehouses in Gaza as Israeli offensive widensIsrael strikes near Gaza’s largest hospital, accusing Hamas of using it as a base Read more ⮕

PIC: This Tinder Profile Is Fooling Thousands Of Potential Love Interests…The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Heartbreak and camaraderie at Dublin Marathon: ‘How they keep it up for 26 miles I just don’t know’Rain greets runners as thousands take part in 42nd Dublin Marathon Read more ⮕