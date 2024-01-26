The Tumbling Paddies: Irish Band Gains Popularity Through Social Media

The Tumbling Paddies star Martin Tracey said there are 10 of them on the team touring on the road all the time, and they are blessed to have a strong backing. One key element to their growing popularity is their social media following, they have over 100,000 followers between Facebook and Instagram. However, their main audience is on TikTok, and a whopping 525,000 people watched their performance at the Ploughing Championships this year.

The band travel around Ireland together in a nine seater van meaning that nights out are at minimum, and now the lads are looking forward to cracking the overseas market. Read more: The Tumbling Paddies' Gareth Maguire on online scams and fake accounts, making money and career highlights Martin told RSVP Country: "It has been amazing. We’ve worked for eight years to get to this level and since the pandemic we’ve been flat out with five or six gigs a week up and down the country. "We’ve been performing in England, Germany and Dubai as well and we’ve more travel planned in 2024. "We’ve gigs booked in France, Australia and Americ





RSVPMagazine » / 🏆 7. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Irish Rail Receives Over 2,500 Reports of Anti-Social Behaviour on TrainsIrish Rail has received more than 2,500 reports of anti-social and criminal behaviour on trains this year through its text-alert service, painting a terrifying picture of utter chaos on the country’s railways.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Irish-language influencers: ‘TikTok is where young people’s eyes are nowadays’Séamus Lehane, also known as seamboyseam on TikTok, shares humorous videos on Irish language and culture to his 170,000 followers. He is part of a growing community of Irish-language influencers.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Audrey Hepburn: The Style Icon's Irish ConnectionsThree decades after her passing in 1993, Audrey Hepburn’s place in the highest echelons of pop culture is assured. Apple TV+’s biopic on her life starring Rooney Mara and directed by’s Luca Guadagnino is set for release in 2024 and her distinctive look remains instantly recognisable – the little black dress, the cigarette pants, the black polo neck, the tiny frame and ballet dancer poise. Her lifelong collaboration with designer Hubert Givenchy would lay the groundwork for the kind of modern celebrity-designer partnerships, though none could ever reach the same heights

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »

Maintaining Competitive Provincial and National Teams in Irish RugbyMaintaining competitive provincial and national teams is a balancing act for the IRFU but it has served Irish rugby well. Maybe Rassie Erasmus and South African rugby have it sussed. Unlike the vast majority of their international rivals – be they New Zealand, France, England, Ireland or even Wales, to a degree – they permit their players to play abroad, so allowing Japanese, Top 14, Premiership and Irish provinces to pick up much of the financial slack while players accumulate game time in a variety of competitions.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Irish Father-of-Three Dies While Holidaying in AustraliaTributes are being paid to a “wonderful” Irish father-of three who died while holidaying in south Australia on New Year’s Day. John Holland Snr from The Square, Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny was in Melbourne when he got into difficulty sea swimming. The 63-year-old was visiting his daughter Emma who had moved to Australia within the last year.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Irish experts warn against early interest rate cuts by ECBIrish experts caution against expecting the European Central Bank (ECB) to start reducing interest rates this spring, despite speculation that the bank may cut rates as early as March. Financial markets are pricing in a high probability of a rate cut in March, but Irish analysts believe it is premature and the ECB will likely wait until later in the year, possibly September, after further declines in inflation and a stabilization in pay growth.

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »