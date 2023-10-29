The trial of Jozef Puska - the evidence: week two

Ms Kelly who is also a primary school teacher, like Ashling Murphy, was out for a walk with her dog on the afternoon of 12 January last year.

She made what she described as a quick decision,"maybe a foolish one" to walk along the grassy side of the canal rather than on the pathway at the other side, hoping he would not be able to follow her on his bike.She got to a white van and noticed he was maybe a foot behind her.

Ms Kelly was cross-examined by defence counsel, Michael Bowman, who put it to her that Mr Puska remembered passing her and looking at her.She told him"that’s what I saw. He was staring at me". Mr Bowman said Mr Puska may have been in close proximity to her but was not following her.Ms Kelly was asked about other people she met on her walk afterwards. headtopics.com

The jury had already been shown the light pink coloured bobble hat that Ashling Murphy was wearing on the day.Ms Barowska, who is also blonde, had been walking to Tesco in Tullamore a little earlier on the same day.

When she reached Digby Bridge at 3.16pm, the watch showed she turned around to travel back in the direction she had come. It was showing erratic or violent movement he said, the bearing swaying quickly from zero to 360 degrees in a constant manner. headtopics.com

There was a slight increase at that point but at 3.31pm, the watch was no longer picking up a heart rate. He said Jozef Puska had come to his door at around 9pm on the night of 12 January last year and asked him to drop him home to Mucklagh.He said he looked very scared and his face was scratched and bleeding.

Mr Pokuta told the court he had not told the full story in his first statement because of the mood around Tullamore at the time.

