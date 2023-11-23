HEAD TOPICS

The Thursday Murder Club author on the latest novel in the series

The author of The Thursday Murder Club talks about his latest novel and his love for games. He also discusses his career and his mother's excitement about having two author sons.

Thursday Murder Club, Novel, Author, Games, TV Presenter, Career, Music Industry, Retirement Village, Comedy Crime, Coopers Chase

The Thursday Murder Club author on the latest novel in the series, The Last Devil to Die, and his never-ending love of gamesby becoming an author. Despite being a successful TV presenter, Osman jnr never wanted to be a public face. “I wouldn’t want to be on stage. To me, the best person in the world to be a famous rock star is my brother.” Mat’s experience has given Osman a dim view of the music industry.

“I thought telly was cut-throat, but they really use people up and throw them out in that business.” Having two author sons is a big thrill for their mother, he says. “I’ve had this long career in telly, and my brother’s had a long career in music, and my mum’s always been proud and interested, but now that we’ve both written novels, she’s finally, like, ‘Oh, this is what I wanted!’”, a comedy crime caper set in an upmarket retirement village in Kent – think one part Scooby-Doo to three parts Agatha Christie. The fictional Coopers Chase universe is ruled by its residents Joyce, Elizabeth, Ron and Ibrahim – a former nurse, MI5 agent, trade unionist and psychiatrist, respectivel

