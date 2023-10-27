The stunning wedding dress trend that all brides-to-be will want to see

Often described as the most important dress you’ll ever buy, making a decision about what to wear on your wedding day can take some time.
There are so many stunning bridal designers showcasing their beautiful wares but equally, there are a few things to take into consideration including budget, style, how much time before the wedding and so on, so forth.
It can get a bit complicated with so much choice but with all the breathtaking designs available, you’re practically guaranteed to find your dream dress. Many of the industry’s esteemed designers have shared their vision for the season ahead and one trend is a clear frontrunner.Bows adorning the back of a dress, statement ribbons taking centre, mini bows attached to straps, the options are truly endless when it comes to this level of talent and creativity.And again, another stunner from the much-loved designer. Adding a black bow wouldn’t be for everyone but it looks incredible – a major wow factor. headtopics.com
For the dress of your dreams, every detail counts. Our whimsical bow back gown from the #odlrbridal Spring 2020 adds a sense of enchantment to your walk down the aisle.Why stop at bows either? This beauty from Viktor & Rolf is another stunning piece that’s sure to prove popular with those seeking show-stopping looks.