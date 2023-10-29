The Snapper star Tina Kellegher tells how people still call her Sharon

Tina Kellegher has told how people still call her Sharon in the street - three decades after her role in the cult classic The Snapper.

Tina heaped praise on Meath actor Pat Laffan, who died in 2019, for his portrayal of the complex Mr Burgess. She said: “Another great gone, such a beautiful balance is his portrayal of Mr Burgess. Tina said: “It was made for television and went out on BBC first. “Stephen had doubts about releasing it in cinema because he intentionally shot it grainy to look rough, so it would look like a documentary rather than a glossy film.Despite a successful acting career spanning over 30 years Tina admitted she still can’t escape the fanfare of her character Sharon. She said: “I still get called Sharon. I used to get, ‘Are you alright Sharon or A1 Sharon’ a lot.

Colm Meaney was nominated for a Golden Globe for best actor in a motion picture musical or comedy for the role of Dessie. Tina, who played Ger Lynch in Fair City, said: “I was never drawn to the whole Hollywood thing. I’m too much of a homebird. headtopics.com

“I’ve stood back from the business because I’ve been bringing up the kids. When you were younger you think you’ll die if you don’t keep working.

