The signs that showed 16-year-old Gavin Bazunu was destined for big things

Bazunu got his first-team chance between Mannus signing back for the Hoops and the veteran becoming eligible to play. “Gavin came from the youth team… I had been told beforehand about Gavin by my agent, saying the young ‘keeper was something else,” he recalled.

“I met him first on the training pitch and he came over to say, ‘Hi, I’m Gavin, nice to meet you and if you see anything to help me with, just let me know’. “I thought that was interesting coming from a 16-year-old. Right away I knew there was something special about his personality and could see his talent and ability in training.

“The big thing for me was his mentality. When young goalkeepers ask me about him, as good a goalkeeper he is at everything, his mentality drove everything. “For him, he was making no matter what but doing it in a way where he’s humble, respectful and has his feet on the ground. That’s why he’s where is.“Never, nobody has come close to him,” replied Mannus.

“Yes, in terms of technical ability there were some as good but that’s in training, When it comes to the game, that’s skill – something completely different.“Gavin could and that’s the difference between technique and skill, dealing with a game under pressure and making good decisions.”

