’The Royal Hotel’ is a toxic slow burn of rage and sexism

Going into 'The Royal Hotel', you can feel the echoes of Ted Kotcheff's disturbing outback horror 'Wake In Fright' -. The setup is similar - outsiders arrive into a booze-soaked Australian outback town, the isolation begins to turn people into savages, culminating in a violent confrontation.

Julia Garner and Jessica Henwick carry the movie forward, and Garner's terrorised look belies a steely resolve. James Frecheville, who Irish audiences will know from '', plays a growling local with aplomb while Daniel Henshall plays a disturbing and vicious antagonist. Hugo Weaving, who plays the hapless bar manager, has more of an extended cameo than anything else though his performance does come with an edge.

Kitty Green's work thus far has been rooted in the idea of women placing themselves into dangerous situations. 'The Assistant' saw Julia Garner playing a lowly runner in a film production company who witnesses sexual abuse in the workplace and the dismissive acceptance of it. '' was a fascinating, unorthodox approach to documentary, in which it turned a reenactment of the murder of JonBenét Ramsey into an examination of conspiracy and culture.

'The Royal Hotel' is an unsettling, disturbing movie - not as hard-hitting or as uncompromising as other movies set in this environment - but still nevertheless effective.

