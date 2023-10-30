The River Island coat that will make winter dressing SO easy

There’s a definite change in the weather this week and instead of the light jacket we’ve become accustomed to, we’re having to think about layering and getting out the winter knits.

If you’re on the lookout for a new winter purchase, we have just the ticket because this River Island coat has landed and it’s pretty fabulous.This piece won’t date either so even though you might consider it a little pricey now, it will look just as good three years down the year due to its timeless pattern.

Not to mention the fact you can wear it with anything and your ensemble will instantly look more put together…not like you just rocked out of bed and into work, (we know we’re not alone in wanting an extra ten minutes in the leaba). headtopics.com

A very similar River Island look has been getting a lot of love online, more specifically the Black RI Studio check piercing trim coat, but it’s a lot more expensive at €215. @ristylestudio assistant Sophia is giving us a dose of vitamin D ??on this gloomy Sunday ☕️?☕️ . . Jacket 709842 £160 T-shirt 709440 £20 Trousers 706431 £55 Bag 706491 £32 . . #riverisland #imwearingri #sunday #lunching #stylist #fashion #aw17Whether you choose the Studio item, which comes from RI’s luxurious line or the cheaper check version, both items will majorly up your autumn winter style game.

