The Rise of Instagram in Mental Health Education

Therapists, psychologists and mental health educators are increasingly using Instagram to share information about mental health and break down stigma and shame around therapy. But how useful can social media posts and 'Insta-Therapy' really be? I’m not great at using hashtags on Instagram. The bulk of my life is spent in oversized pyjama bottoms tapping away on a laptop, which is an even less photogenic lifestyle than it sounds.
I usually only post photos when I’m travelling and I’ll throw in a few #travel and #trip tags on my photos, because I am a deeply original and creative person. However, I do follow a few hashtags. #Raccoons, because those eyelinered, pickpocketing trash-pandas are the most hilarious creatures to roam the universe. And some less whimsical ones. #PTSD. #EmotionalAbus
