The Rise of Digital Subscriptions

When Netflix launched in Ireland in 2012, it brought what was a relatively novel business model to these shores; consumers paid a (small) monthly fee for unlimited access to its digital catalogue of films and TV shows. More than a decade on, though, subscription services are an every day part of our spending habits.
How big are digital subscriptions now? We need your consent to load this rte-player contentWe use rte-player to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content.Manage Preferences A survey published by the Central Statistics Office at the end of last year found that 44% of males had been subscribed to a video streaming within the previous three months. The figure was 42% for females. That covers people aged 16 and over and it's worth bearing in mind that subscriptions are often shared between multiple people in a household. The actual percentage of the population using a video streaming service at any time would probably be considerably highe
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Ben Dunne: The Rise and Controversies of an Irish BusinessmanBen Dunne's life had more than its fair shares of ups and downs, writes RTÉ's Business Editor Will Goodbody. A larger-than-life character, he was one of Ireland’s most prominent and recognisable businessmen for around four decades
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Black Friday Shopping Trends on the RiseConsumer research conducted by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has found the percentage of people intending to make a Black Friday purchase has risen - up from 37% in 2022 to 45% in 2023.
Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »
Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »
ECB President Lagarde: Euro zone inflation could rise in coming monthsEuro zone inflation could tick up in the coming months but European Central Bank interest rates held at their current level for long enough could still get price growth back to the 2% target, ECB President Christine Lagarde said today.
Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »