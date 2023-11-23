The Rise of Digital Subscriptions

When Netflix launched in Ireland in 2012, it brought what was a relatively novel business model to these shores; consumers paid a (small) monthly fee for unlimited access to its digital catalogue of films and TV shows. More than a decade on, though, subscription services are an every day part of our spending habits.

How big are digital subscriptions now? We need your consent to load this rte-player contentWe use rte-player to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content.Manage Preferences A survey published by the Central Statistics Office at the end of last year found that 44% of males had been subscribed to a video streaming within the previous three months. The figure was 42% for females. That covers people aged 16 and over and it's worth bearing in mind that subscriptions are often shared between multiple people in a household. The actual percentage of the population using a video streaming service at any time would probably be considerably highe





rtenews » / 🏆 1. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meta plans ad-free Facebook, Instagram subscriptions in EuropeCourts have been cracking down on social networks’ use of data

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Ben Dunne: The Rise and Controversies of an Irish BusinessmanBen Dunne's life had more than its fair shares of ups and downs, writes RTÉ's Business Editor Will Goodbody. A larger-than-life character, he was one of Ireland’s most prominent and recognisable businessmen for around four decades

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

HSE warns of rise in winter viruses and urges vaccinationThe HSE has issued a warning over a rise in winter viruses and has urged people to get vaccinated against flu and Covid-19. They said there is an "expected imminent" rise in the flu with the peak flu season this year expected to fall between mid-December and into January. People with long term health conditions and healthcare workers have been told that it is "particularly important" for them to avail of the free vaccines.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Black Friday Shopping Trends on the RiseConsumer research conducted by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has found the percentage of people intending to make a Black Friday purchase has risen - up from 37% in 2022 to 45% in 2023.

Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »

Trendy Jeans for Autumn: Low-rise, Wide-leg, and Straight-legDiscover the latest trends in jeans for autumn, including low-rise, wide-leg, and straight-leg styles. Find out how to style them and where to buy the best denim.

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

ECB President Lagarde: Euro zone inflation could rise in coming monthsEuro zone inflation could tick up in the coming months but European Central Bank interest rates held at their current level for long enough could still get price growth back to the 2% target, ECB President Christine Lagarde said today.

Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »