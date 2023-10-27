The release date for the Wicked film adaption is finally here

It’s the moment musical theatre fans everywhere have been waiting for – the release date for Wicked has been announced.

The announcement that the popular (get it?) stage show would be adapted to the screen feels like a lifetime ago now, but we finally know when it will hit cinema screens. Starring Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the film is set to hit cinemas on November 27th. The only bad news, it’s in 2024.

The film was originally set to be released in December 2021 but due to the Covid pandemic, it was pushed back until 2024. Ariana confirmed the release date on her Instagram on Tuesday, confirming when we’ll see it and the film’s title. headtopics.com

Speaking about the highly anticipated film, director John Chu said in April that it will be split into two parts, writing on Twitter: “As we prepared this production over the last year, it became increasingly clear that it would be impossible to wrestle the story of WICKED into a single film without doing some real damage to it.“As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us for so many years.

Ariana first broke the news that she would be playing her “dream role” of Glinda in November when she shared screenshots of her video call with Cynthia and director John M Chu. She also shared photos of the flowers she had been sent, and of course they were green and pink – very appropriate. headtopics.com

Wicked tells the story of the witches from the Land of Oz before Dorothy arrives and following the events of the Wizard of Oz.

