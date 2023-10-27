The reason our generation is having less sex makes a lot a sense

According to new research, people between the ages of 20-40 are having considerably less sex compared to our parent’s generation.

This new research, which was published in the Archives of Sexual Behaviour has revealed surprising data pertaining to the sexual habits of Millennials and the iGeneration(igen) . For the study, researchers used data from the General Social Survey which was carried out between 1989 and 2014 in America., the survey included demographic information about each respondent, allowing scientists to compare differences in sexual activity across lines of gender, race, education level, region and religious service attendance.

The outcome of the research is clear. Millennials, people born between the early 1980s, and the iGens, who are born in the 1990s, are having significantly less sex than previous generations. One of the stand out points of the survey showed that 15% of young adults between the age of 20-24 report having no sexual partners since they turned 18.One of the researchers of the paper, Ryne Sherman said the findings flew in the face of popular culture and media depictions of young people. headtopics.com

“Contrary to popular media conceptions of a “hookup generation” more likely to engage in frequent casual sex, a higher percentage of Americans in recent cohorts, particularly Millennials and iGens’ers born in the 1990’s had no sexual partners after age 18.”

The survey also indicated that women were less sexually active than men, white people less than black people and those who didn’t go to college were having less sex than those who did. And the reasoning behind it was all pretty clear too. Apparently, we are taking a lot longer to grow up compared to previous generations, in terms of career and living with our parents. headtopics.com

