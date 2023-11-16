The Reality of Living with Parents in Your 30s: Impact on Relationships and Mental Health

Five adults who have moved home during the housing crisis talk frankly about the impact it is having on their relationships, sex lives and mental health. Almost seven out of every 10 young people in Ireland aged 25-29 still live at home with their parents. The startling figure, which has doubled over the past decade and far exceeds the European average of just over four in 10.

While abstract conversations about the cost of living and rental crisis are ongoing, there’s still a lack of acknowledgment about the particular ways that being forced to live at home can affect people’s mental health, sex and dating lives, and their sense of self as an adult

