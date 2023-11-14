The Pursuit of Success in GAA Trumps Amateurism

With clubs having taken their lead from intercounty teams, the pursuit of success is trumping the association’s best intentions. Warming up: team preparations have become professional to the extent there is now a mini-industry around the club game.

Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho What kind of numbers are shocking now? Or incredible? If you were told that a current intercounty manager was offered €80,000 to do the job and held out for six figures, would you believe it? Or that a hugely successful management duo on the club scene commanded €75,000 for a season. Would you think that figure was too outrageous to be true? Or would you just think that, in the GAA now, anything was plausible? At some point, a principle was conceded in the day-to-day life of the GAA and boundaries collapsed. The association’s rules on amateurism ceased to be a point of conscience or a touchstone for best practice. The pursuit of success turned into a teeming marketplace. Peer pressure shaped the behaviour of county boards and club executives and elite player

