The Pursuit of Happiness and the Burden of Ambition

Is the pursuit of happiness a Sisyphean task or a question of perspective? Self-confessed over-achiever Holly Hughes investigates, and wonders if ambition is in fact getting in the way.– a novel that explores the plurality of life and the many forking paths of “what ifs” our existence could take – when the inquisitive young protagonist ponders why his father is different from other dads.

His father doesn’t play with him the way other fathers do, his father rebuffs weekend relaxing for working overtime, his father is consistently preoccupied with a business whose profits he stopped needing a long time ago, plagued by an invisible aspiration that precludes happiness as it drives him to achieve some intangible goal. In short, his father is suffering from an acute case of ambition. The kind that borders on obsessive; the kind that is all-consuming, all-encompassing, blinding. This, the astute boy prescribes, is why his father is not, and can never be, happ





image_magazine » / 🏆 17. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Munster to play Exeter Chiefs in anticipated away gameMunster's poor set-piece foundations and decision-making in pursuit of a bonus point have undermined their performance. Exeter Chiefs will also exploit their ongoing problems with maul defence. Graham Rowntree has made personnel changes and positional switches to address the issues. To the headtopics.com administrator, Thanks for the well-researched and well-written post!

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Munster to play Exeter Chiefs in anticipated away gameMunster's poor set-piece foundations and decision-making in pursuit of a bonus point have undermined their performance. Exeter Chiefs will also exploit their ongoing problems with maul defence. Graham Rowntree has made personnel changes and positional switches to address the issues. To the headtopics.com administrator, Thanks for the well-researched and well-written post!

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Gordon Elliott defends number of runners in Navan's Troytown ChaseGordon Elliott has defended the number of runners he had in Navan’s Troytown Chase on Sunday after reiterating his desire to one day be crowned Ireland’s champion trainer

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Tyler Herro's scoring ambition says everything about Miami Heat mentalityMiami Heat point guard Tyler Herro has spoken about rumours linking him with a trade this offseason and outlined his ambition for the new NBA season which begins next week

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »