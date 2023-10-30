The Punchestown Music Festival Line-Up Has Been Announced And It Has Some Massive Names

Lionel Richie has been announced as the headline act for the Punchestown Music Festival, which will take place on July 23rd, 2016.
Also performing are special guests Shane Filan, James Morrison, Corinne Bailey Rae, Sister Sledge, Albert Hammond and many more to be announced.“I always have a great time in Ireland and I can’t wait to come back. It’s so exciting to be returning to the country and I’m looking forward to an amazing summer.”
Tickets will be priced at €69.50 (including booking fee) and will go on sale at 9am next Friday, March 11chandler bingThe Beatles releasing new music with all four band members for final timeNiall Horan adds second date to Royal Hospital Kilmainham gigsTaylor Swift is reportedly in talks to make a TV show inspired by her songsTaylor Swift announces date for Taylor’s Version of 1989 album headtopics.com