The pub with the best pint of Guinness outside of Ireland has been named

Pub, based in the Spinningfields district of Manchester city centre, was handed the title by a person known as the Guinness Guru.owner Pádraig Brady said that pint enthusiasts from across the UK have travelled to Mulligans to sample his “perfectly poured” stout.The Dublin-born publican also added that people have travelled from as far as Dublin and London to experience the pints of Guinness on offer in his pub.

The facade of Mulligan’s has been likened to the iconic exterior of Dublin’s Temple Bar. (Credit: Getty Images)“Our pints are good not just 99% of the time, but 101% of the time. And it’s got to be consistent from the keg to the customer”.“We are not reinventing the wheel. But I do serve the pints in a tulip glass, and I bring them over from Ireland. It’s about a clean glass and clean lines as well.

Despite the pub being located in the heart of Manchester, there is a striking Irish feel to Mulligans, with the facade of the pub decorated in a fashion not too dissimilar to the famed exterior of The Temple Bar in Dublin.Moreover, the authenticity of the Guinness drinking experience is added to by the adornment of hanging GAA flags, jerseys and memorabilia throughout the pub.“It’s not rocket science what we’re doing. headtopics.com

