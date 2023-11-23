The Priest Who Armed the IRA: Patrick Ryan's Story

Patrick Ryan, a former priest, devoted his life to the Catholic Church before becoming involved with the IRA. He engineered bomb components and reflects on the deep impact of his actions. Ryan's upbringing in a small forested area is explored, highlighting the contrast between the peaceful surroundings and the violence he later became a part of.





