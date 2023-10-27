The Pretty Little Liars cast had a reunion and all the best characters were there

officially left our screens, and in that time, a new spin-off has been created and most of the girls have found new work.

But that doesn’t mean the fandom of PLL is dead, as fans went absolutely wild for reunion which took place in Manchester this weekend.I’m feeling smug chilling in my hotel room in Manchester because I’m meeting some of the Pretty Little Liars cast tomorrow ???Among the members that attended were Sasha Pieterse (Alison), Troian Bellisario (Spencer), Keegan Allen (Toby), Ian Harding (Ezra), Drew van Acker (Jason), Huw James Collins (Elliott) and Brant Daughtery (Noel).

