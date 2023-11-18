HEAD TOPICS

The Power of the Netflix Bump: Suits Reaches New Heights on Streaming

The popular TV show Suits, which originally premiered on a television network in 2011, has experienced a surge in viewership on Netflix. Due to the Hollywood actor and writers strike, Netflix gave the show a significant push, resulting in 3.7 billion minutes of viewing in the United States alone in just one week. This success may lead to the development of new spin-offs. Entertainment writer Matt Belloni describes it as the streaming 'story of the year'.

The power of the Netflix bump, millions of us were back watching a show that actually premiered on a television network back in 2011. Suits ended in 2019 but, such has been the streaming response to the show, we may soon see another big spin-off or two. Suits has been on Netflix for a couple of years now - coming and going for a stretch of months - but the streamer locked it back in for a long run and gave it a huge push.

This was, in large part, down to the Hollywood actor and writers strike , which slowed down the release of new shows and movies. Netflix pulled out all the stops for Suits , pushed it to the top of their page and gave it a big publicity nudge. It resulted in 3.7 billion minutes of the show being viewed in the United States alone, in just one week - almost three times bigger than the next popular shows, The Lincoln Lawyer and The Witcher., as the streaming 'story of the year'. Entertainment writer Matt Belloni agreed, saying: "The Suits thing was insane. It was popular when it aired on USA. It was a thing

