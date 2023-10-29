The power of silence on our mental health

I’ve three children, two dogs, a demanding career, an extrovert husband, four siblings. The radio is always on. Requests for snacks, to repair torn tracksuit bottoms, to give someone a lift are endless, and that’s before the fights over which kid the dogs love best, over unequal slices of cake, of disproportionate bedtime comparative to age. The phone beeps, the dishwasher churns, the builders next door sing Beyoncé all day. I put my headphones in so I can write, just to drown the noise.

Of course, for centuries we have known the importance of quietness: in many religions, silence is promoted as a vital healing process. Silent retreats, an escape to a quiet holiday home, walks in the countryside, meditation, floatation tanks. Experts and research studies confirm that, especially in our loud world, time spent in silence can bring numerous health benefits.

Apart from the obvious mindfulness, sitting with quiet can help reduce blood pressure. Another study found that a two-minute period of silence after listening to music significantly reduced subjects’ heart rate and blood pressure. Even compared to slow, relaxing music, silence resulted in greater decreases in these important measures of heart health.Scientists are continuing to discover the benefits of turning down the noise dial on physical and emotional wellbeing.in mice. headtopics.com

The brain needs time to think, reflect, and rest. It needs time to file away the stuff it has already learned and make room for the new information. “When we’re frazzled, our fight-or-flight response is on overload causing a host of problems,” says psychologist Amy Sullivan. “We can use calm, quiet moments to tap into a different part of the nervous system to help shut down our body’s physical response to stress.” Those responses can increase heart rate, increase muscle tension, quicken our breathing.

In fact, neuroscientists now say that spacing out can create opportunities to rest, relax and recharge. “Learning to sit in stillness and self-reflect is one of the greatest gifts we can give ourselves and our kids,” says Dr. Sullivan. “When we look internally and delve deeper into our value system and wants and needs, we can communicate at a deeper level. We have to foster that ability.”As an introvert, I already understand that I need silence to recharge my creativity and energy levels. headtopics.com

