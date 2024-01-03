Midlife should be a time when a woman knows who she really is, and becomes truly comfortable in her own skin. Here's Ellie Balfe on the power of owning your look and ageing bravely. Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the fairest of them all? Seriously, in your forties, who really cares? Frankly, I’m more interested in wit and wisdom. I may love a killer haircut and Cos haul as much as the next 44-year-old woman, but I don’t want to hear about “anti-ageing” anymore. I’m done.

Why are we “anti” what is inevitable and more than a bit brilliant? To chase anything that claims to make us appear younger is a disservice to ourselves on a grand scale. As we get older, stories of authenticity, resilience and personal revolution are omnipresent; if we show those experiences on our faces in the form of a few lines, then so be it. Recently, the #decadechallenge on social media was a thing, showing up on multiple feeds highlighting physical changes in the user in the past ten year





